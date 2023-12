ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: Ziro (Lower Subansiri)-based Powergrid Senior Deputy General Manager (DGM) PC Rabha on Wednesday informed that “the 132 KV S/C Ranganadi-Ziro transmission line will be under continuous shutdown from 8 am on 8 December to 6 pm on 10 December for permanent restoration of the line from the emergency restoration system to the newly erected tower at Location No 12, near Hoj.”

Expressing regret, the DGM urged the consumers to bear with the inconvenience.