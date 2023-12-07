Union seeks strict ILP checking

YUPIA, 6 Dec: Members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Abotani Students Union sought “strict checks to stop illegal entry of non-APSTs into the state without proper documents,” and called for “timely and regular checking of ILP at various check gates like Gumto, Banderdewa and Hollongi.”

Union led by its general secretary Bengia Sinia and its women’s wing president Dopi Lomi, interacted

with newly posted Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen in his office here on Wednesday, and submitted the two-point memorandum before the DC during the interaction.

Secondly, the union urged the DC to ensure early completion of the two-lane state highway from Itanagar to Jote, and sought strict monitoring of the work.

The union claimed that the DC assured to look into both the requests.