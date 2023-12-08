193 benefit from health camps

PASIGHAT, 7 Dec: About 78 patients in Katan village, 55 in Dalbing village and 60 in Mer village were examined and treated during free health camps organised there by the Siang Trust, in association with the Dhanwantri Sewa Yatra, the National Medicos Organisation, and Sewa Bharti Purbanchal, on Wednesday.

The patients were treated by specialist doctors from different parts of India, who provided free consultations, sugar tests and blood pressure tests, and distributed medicines for free.

Similar camps are in the pipeline, the trust said. (DIPRO)