GEKU PERAM, 7 Dec: More than 700 people from Geku Peram, Sika Dine, Geku Kumku, Geku Ramku, 81, Geku Boom, Delek, Geku Mone, and Jommo villages benefitted from services provided by government departments during a Sewa Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised at Geku Peram village by the Upper Siang district administration on Wednesday.

DC Hage Lailang inaugurated the camp, in the presence of, among others, GPC Top Tosung, ADC (HQ) Dochora Lama, GBs, and PRI leaders at the community hall here. (DIPRO)