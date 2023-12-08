Army commander reviews operational preparedness in Nagaland

KOHIMA, 7 Dec: Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RP Kalita reviewed the operational preparedness of forces in Nagaland and also inaugurated various facilities in the northeastern state.

The general officer commanding-in-chief (GOC-in-C) of the Eastern Army Command reviewed the operational preparedness of the forces at the Spear Corps headquarters in Dimapur on Wednesday.

He also inaugurated a computed tomography (CT) scan facility at the military hospital Rangapahar military station for the benefit of the soldiers, families and civilians in providing critical healthcare services.

Kalita also inaugurated a basketball court at the Vidya Bhavan Higher Secondary School in Dimapur, constructed by the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavna, stated a release issued by Defence PRO Lt Col Amit Shukla.

While interacting with the students and teachers of the school, the commander commended “the effort of all involved in taking forward a shared vision of inculcating sports culture amongst the young generation.”

He encouraged the students to engage in sports wholeheartedly and make the most by utilising the sports facility.

Kalita also shared the stage with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and other distinguished guests while inaugurating a guesthouse at the Old Boys Association Sainik School (OBASS) in Chumukedima, the first such facility for OBASS in the country.

He said that “the creation of this facility is a testament to the enduring legacy of the commitment of the alumni to give back to the alma mater that shaped the children of yesteryears to worthy soldiers of today.” (PTI)