Retired PWD CE joins BJP

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: Retired PWD chief engineer (CE) and prominent social worker of Raga assembly constituency in Kamle district, Rotom Tebin, along with his supporters joined the BJP at the party’s headquarters here on Thursday.

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge welcomed Tebin, in the presence of state BJP vice president Tarh Tarak and general secretaries Nalong Mize, Zingnu Namchoom and Tadar Niglar.

“His joining the party will strengthen the party in Kamle in particular and the state as whole,” the state BJP stated in a release.