Legend of Malinithan

Located near Likabali in Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, Malinithan contains an archaeological site containing the ruins of a medieval temple associated with mythology and tales. Recently, the temple was renovated by the government of Arunachal. The temple is situated on a hill that rises to a height of 21 metres, which affords a commanding view of the plains around it, including the Brahmaputra river, and the site is visited by thousands of devotees and tourists.

Located in a predominantly tribal area, there is intrigue about naming of the place as Malinithan. There is a very interesting legend of Lord Krishna, his consort Rukmini, Lord Shiva and Parvati associated with it. As per legend, here was an ancient kingdom called Vidarbha or Bhismaknagar, which was ruled by king Bhismaka (located near Roing, Lower Dibang Valley). King Bhismaka had a son and daughter named Rukma and Rukmini. Rukmini fell in love with Krishna, but her brother wanted her to marry his childhood friend Shishupala, the prince of Chedi. On hearing about Rukmini’s proposed marriage to Shishupala against her will, Krishna travelled to Bhismaknagar and eloped with Rukmini before her marriage. On their way from Bhismaknagar to Dwarka, they rested in this place with a beautiful garden where Lord Shiva and Parvati were spending some time together. Shiva and Parvati greeted them with a warm welcome and garlands made of beautiful flowers from their garden. Krishna was mesmerised by the eternal fragrance of the flowers, and addressed Parvati as ‘Sucharu Malini’. This means a lady who strings garlands beautifully. Hence, the site came to be known as Malinithan.

After the recent renovation of the temple and nearby areas, the site opened to visitors with a new grand temple built as a replica of the ruined one, including a display gallery for displaying the monuments found during excavation. In addition, landscape lightings are the added attractions. The entire campus is illuminated, which greatly enhances the beauty of the archaeological site.

During excavations between 1968 and 1971 by the research department, various relics were unearthed at the site and ruins found nearby the temple indicated that it was uniquely built with granite stones. Four sculptures of lions on two elephants, granite sculptures of Indra riding his mount

Airavata; Kartikeya riding a peacock; Surya (Sun) riding a chariot, Ganesha mounted over a mouse and a large Nandi bull were also found. The image of a female without the head was unearthed during the excavations, which represented Malini, the consort of Shiva.

As per archaeological excavations, the temple can be dated back to the 13th-14th centuries during the rule of the Chutia kings who ruled over the area. Despite the scientific facts, Malinithan has been made famous due to the mythology of Lord Krishna, Rukmini, Lord Shiva and Parvati. Presently, Malinithan is revered by many people and thousands of tourists, devotees visit the site every year.

