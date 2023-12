ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: Water supply here will be suspended from 10 to 16 December due to shifting of the 400 mm DI supply line in Niti Vihar, the PHE&WS department informed in a release.

“However, the new 300 mm line from Senki View will supplement the water supply and demand gap to some extent,” it said.

Expressing regret over the inconvenience caused, the department has appealed to the residents to use water judiciously.