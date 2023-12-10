State BJP lashes out at Cong MP over finding of Rs 210 cr during raid

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: The state BJP in a press conference on Saturday lashed out at Jharkhand MLA Dhiraj Sahu, who belongs to the Congress party, following the finding of Rs 210 crore from his ‘hideout’ during a raid conducted by the income tax (IT) department on 6 December.

Addressing media persons, state BJP spokesman Dominic Tadar said that the department carried out raids in Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal in connection with a business group associated with Sahu, and found Rs 210 crore in the process.

“The counting of the retrieved money is underway, and the seized amount may further increase. It may well be the largest legally seized cash amount in the country,” said Tadar, adding that “the sheer volume of the seized notes is so substantial that even the counting machines brought in for the task malfunctioned.”

“There is initial evidence suggesting off-the-books sales, fraudulent purchases, and fictitious expenses, but these have not undergone investigation yet,” said Tadar.

The state BJP further said that “eight bank lockers have been found in Ranchi and have been sealed.”

“The search is currently in progress, and the evidence gathered from digital devices and documents is undergoing further examination and verification. This process is anticipated to reveal evidence of assets and unaccounted transactions, leading to substantial unaccounted taxable income,” the spokesman said.

State BJP general secretary Tadar Niglar was also present at the press conference.