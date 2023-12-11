BJP using underhanded tactics to silence strong opposition voices

The expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha over the alleged cash-for-query allegation shows that the present BJP regime at the Centre is not comfortable with opposition leaders who are very vocal. The Trinamool MP was accused of taking bribes, including expensive gifts, from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani, in return for asking questions in Parliament. The report of an Ethics Committee, headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, had held Moitra guilty of “unethical conduct” and contempt of the House by sharing her Lok Sabha credentials – user ID and password of the Lok Sabha Member’s portal – with unauthorised persons. Mitra alleged that she was not given a chance to defend herself in the case and the entire opposition stood for her.

She struck a defiant note and vowed to continue to fight against the BJP. In the last few years, Moitra has emerged as one of the most prominent voices of the opposition. Her constant tearing down of the BJP government rattled the saffron party on many occasions. Especially her repeated raising of close relations between the Adani Group and the BJP made the ruling establishment very uncomfortable. It looks like they seized upon the opportunity and ensured that she is expelled. The opposition as well as former secretaries of the Lok Sabha have raised serious questions over the method in which she was expelled. If the opposition leaders are targeted like this, democracy will not survive. Day by day, autocracy is prevailing in India. This does not augur well for the future of a democratic nation like India.