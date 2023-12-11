Freedom for Tibet is justice for Tibet

[ Novanita Sharma ]

Many Indian leaders, apart from the Indian people, have supported the cause of Tibetan freedom movement, against the unjust Chinese regime of oppression and violence in Tibet.

The Tibetan resistance movement since 1950, followed by the violent annexation of Tibet by the People’s Republic of China in 1959, bonded India and Tibet in an eternal bond of comradery. The friendship between the two countries grew manifold with new dimensions strengthened in the historic ties during this period of struggle. The Tibetan freedom movement has grown in magnitude and geographic scale over these years. This resilient movement arrived in the 21st century, which heralds new hope for Tibet to flourish as a sovereign, independent country once again in the near future. This can be achieved with a resolute struggle for the independence of Tibet by Tibetan people, with dedicated support from countries like India.

The voice of Indian people supporting this movement is increasingly becoming more important in the present geopolitical scenario. In recent times, the ecological and cultural aspects of the Tibetan freedom movement in the context to India, especially in the context of Northeast India, have caught people’s attention. Awareness regarding these aspects of the Tibetan freedom movement is gradually growing with a strong presence in Northeast India because of continuous efforts made by the forum ‘Free Tibet – A Voice from Assam’. This forum is led by the vision and leadership of Soumyadeep Datta, a well-known name in the field of biodiversity conservation in India.

Datta is an acclaimed writer, who has enriched Indian literature with his priceless books on wildlife conservation, nature writings, writings related to environment activism, forest-based travelogues, travelogues on the Indian Himalayas, original research-based books on Buddhism and Buddhist culture, etc. He is an Ashoka Fellowship awardee, who has earned due love and respect from the people of Assam for his courage and commitment in leading

the biodiversity conservation movement of Assam for the past 40 years. His exemplary leadership has led Assam through a dynamic period of intellectual and social change, which reflects in the changing public psyche amongst the people of Assam. The political and social landscape of Assam is gradually changing from volatile instability to responsible social initiatives like grassroots movements for forest conservation, river conservation, and community participation in important issues like the Tibetan freedom movement.

Here is an interview with Soumyadeep Datta, in which he talks about the future of the Tibetan freedom movement. He shares rare insights into the ecological aspects of this movement, which, according to him, requires urgent attention from everyone in India and the world over.

This interview is an eye-opener. It motivates all to learn more about Tibet, to rethink and realign our modalities, overhaul our preconceived ideas regarding the Tibetan struggle for independence in order to participate in it with a wholehearted approach to fight for the independence of Tibet with firm determination and commitment.

Question: You are one of the most prominent names in the field of wildlife conservation in NE India and you are deeply connected with the Tibetan freedom movement as the regional convener (Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura) of the Core Group for Tibetan Cause and the convener of the forum ‘Free Tibet – A Voice from Assam’. What connected you with the Tibetan freedom movement?

Answer: India and Tibet share a deep spiritual and cultural bonding. This bonding remains at the core of India-Tibet relationship since ages. The Tibetan freedom movement is inseparably connected with the Indian consciousness. This cohesiveness has been a guiding force for me as well many Indians who are supporting this movement. Being an environment activist, I consider the Tibetan freedom movement very important to ensure ecological safety in Tibet and NE India by abolishing the exploitative Chinese regime from Tibet once and forever.

Tibet is known as the roof of the world, and is also called the water tower of Asia. It is very important to preserve the fragile ecological balance of the Tibetan plateau, to conserve the rare biodiversity of Tibet and safeguard the future water security of downstream countries like India. The ecological security of Tibet is integrally connected with the biodiversity conservation movement of NE India.

Independence of Tibet will free the Himalayas from Chinese interferences and threats. It will secure peace and stability for India at the Himalayan borders.

RK Khrimey, ex-parliamentarian from Arunachal Pradesh and the present national convener for the Core Group for Tibetan Cause, has been actively working in NE India for creating awareness and support base for the Tibetan freedom movement for many years. He connected me with the Tibetan freedom movement for the first time. Moreover, I have travelled in the Himalayan region of India extensively for my work. It gave me the opportunity to meet Tibetan communities at different places. Their simplicity and kindness have always inspired me to contribute meaningfully to the Tibetan freedom movement.

I had the privilege to associate with Kungo Jigmay Tsultrim, the Central Tibetan Administration’s (CTA) south zone additional secretary and chief representative officer, during his tenure as the coordinator of the India Tibet Coordination Office (ITCO). His amicable personality and dedication towards the Tibetan cause motivated me to get deeply involved in this movement. Jigmay Tsultrim helped me and my friends to realise about the dedication and commitment involved with his official designation under the CTA. Jigmay’s zeal to connect with the students, youths and people at the grassroots reflects the activist in him who motivated many of us to devote our best towards the Tibetan freedom movement.

Penpa Tsering, the sikyong of the democratically elected Tibetan Parliament, also motivates us to support the Tibetan independence movement with our full dedication. He is a true leader of the Tibetan movement who inspires not only the Tibetans but many Indians to actively support the Tibetan cause.

Q: You often speak about the importance of strengthening a support base in NE India for the Tibetan struggle for independence. Why do you think Assam and NE India is so important for this movement?

A: Assam and Tibet exist in an inseparable cultural and ecological framework. The people of Assam and Tibet belong to the Tsangpo-Siang-Brahmaputra civilisation. We consider the Tibetans our own brothers and sisters. Many ethnic communities of Assam and NE India trace their ancestry in Tibet. For us, Tibet is our father’s land; we share very close ethnic and cultural connections with Tibet. Amongst all the states of NE India, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share very close ties with Tibet since time immemorial. The Yarlung Tsangpo river flows from the Tibetan plateau downwards to be known as the Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh and the Brahmaputra river in Assam. This river connects Tibet and India’s NE states in an ecological continuum. Any ecological disturbance caused to this river in the Tibetan plateau is felt by the people in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam in the downstream.

Moreover, Arunachal Pradesh shares a long geographic border with Tibet. The people of Arunachal Pradesh face constant threats and intimidations from the communist Chinese troops at the international border between India and Tibet. The Chinese government has tried to use Assam and Arunachal Pradesh for spreading their anti-India campaigns for years since 1959. Hence, a support base for the Tibetan freedom movement in NE India is very important to counter the Chinese plan of expansion and subjugation.

During the Tibetan national uprising in 1959, the Dalai Lama found his first refuge in Arunachal Pradesh, and many Tibetans have found home in different parts of NE India in due course of time. The people of Assam and NE India have always supported the Tibetan independence movement from their hearts; it is time to consolidate this support base. It will be the most effective base for the Tibetan freedom movement in near future and at the same time will act as a powerful tool to counter communist China’s efforts to create hegemony in NE India. All these reasons make NE India, especially Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, very important for the Tibetan freedom movement. Free Tibet – A Voice from Assam is raising a people’s movement in NE India. This includes a strong support base for the Tibetan freedom movement in Assam. We will continue to strengthen this movement in the grassroots of Assam and other parts of NE India.

Q: Are Indian citizens participating in this movement? What is the way forward?

A: Indian citizens have always supported the Tibetan cause. The relationship between Indians and Tibetans echoes the traditional bond of friendship between the two countries. This has remained unchanged till today. Indians have stood up for the Tibetans with humanitarian services, as well as political support. But the trend as seen in the existing support base for the Tibetan cause and the Tibetan freedom movement has been mostly representative in nature. Mass participation of Indians has not been observed in the Tibetan movement until recently. The Tibetan freedom movement was treated solely as a political cause in India. We sincerely believe in bringing a mass awareness about the Tibetan movement in India. This is a political movement which includes very significant cultural, ecological, and geopolitical aspects involving the people of Tibet and India. It is a potential ground for a remarkable civil society movement. We felt the need to involve the common Indian citizens in a more active mode of participation. Free Tibet – A Voice from Assam has launched the first civil society movement by Indian citizens in support of the Tibetan freedom movement in Assam. This movement is growing and it is raising a strong support base for the Tibetan movement in NE India. This is setting a good example for the rest of India. People from different parts of India are showing their interest in this civil society movement.

Q: Do you feel there is lack of awareness amongst the Indian populace regarding the Tibetan cause?

A: Yes, there is lack of awareness, in the sense that people don’t know the history of Tibet and the significance of the Tibetan freedom movement. We are working at multi-structural levels to build awareness about Tibet and the Tibetan freedom movement, especially in Assam and NE India. This includes a literary campaign, apart from public meetings, interactions and educational talks for students, youths, villagers, and others in different parts of Assam. Efforts are on to help the people of Assam and NE India understand about Tibet and the inseparable cultural, geographical and ecological connection between the two countries. The people of NE India are gradually becoming aware about the Tsangpo-Siang-Brahmaputra civilisation. The literary campaign has provided valuable information on the importance of the ‘Save Tsangpo-Siang-Brahmaputra’ river conservation campaign, apart from other important aspects of the Tibetan freedom movement through published articles, write-ups in popular portals, newspapers, blogs, etc.

At the same time, we have drawn everyone’s attention to some of the very contentious geopolitical issues. We boldly opposed the falsified naming of the historic India-Tibet border as Indo-China border. We have raised this issue even at the India-Tibet border situated at Bumla Pass in Arunachal Pradesh, at 15,200 ft above sea level. Our campaigns have succeeded in invoking curiosity about Tibet amongst the Indian populace. The book, Free Tibet – Voice From Assam, penned by Novanita Sharma, is a valuable source of information, especially regarding the civil society movement of Assam, with an analytical account of the Tibetan freedom movement from an Indian perspective. This book throws light on many new areas, including a rare insight on the Tsangpo-Siang-Brahmaputra civilisation. This book has richly contributed to the literary movement for creating mass awareness about Tibet in India. It offers the necessary information to Indian citizens regarding the Tibetan freedom movement. We see a recent trend of progressing awareness amongst the people of Assam and NE India regarding Tibet and the Tibetan freedom movement. This awareness seems to have sensitised the political circles as well. We are happy to see that politicians and intellectuals from NE India are recognizing the India-Tibet border over the faulty narrative of Sino-India border. This progressive change must grow beyond NE India.

Q: Free Tibet – A Voice from Assam is raising a civil society movement in NE India supporting the cause of Tibetan freedom movement. What are the main objectives of this civil society movement?

A: This is the first ever civil society movement in India supporting the Tibetan struggle for independence and perhaps one of its kind among all campaigns around the world. Free Tibet – A Voice from Assam is a people’s forum, comprising individuals who wholeheartedly support the cause of Tibetan freedom struggle. We support complete freedom of Tibet and abolishing of the communist Chinese rule over Tibet forever. India and China have never been neighbours. India shared a peaceful border with Tibet until communist China invaded Tibet in 1959. All these years of distress since the arrival of China at the Himalayan borders infers that India must regain its peaceful border with Tibet by removing the Chinese regime from the Tibetan plateau. Free Tibet – A Voice from Assam aims to sensitise the people of Assam and NE India to Tibet and the threats from communist China lurking right over their heads. The forum is building a strong support base for the Tibetan freedom movement amongst the Indian citizens. It is helping the Indians to understand and embrace this struggle as their own.

Tibetan freedom movement is an Indian movement too. For the first time, this forum is drawing people’s attention to the extremely important ecological aspects connected with the Tibetan freedom movement. It is raising a bold voice against the damming and exploitation of the Yarlung Tsangpo by communist China in Tibet. A river conservation campaign titled ‘Save Tsangpo-Siang-Brahmaputra’ is trending as a prominent environment movement against the forceful occupation of Tibet and exploitation of trans-boundary Himalayan rivers like the Yarlung Tsangpo by the CCP.

This forum is also spreading awareness about the cultural affinity between Tibet and India, with special focus on NE India. We look forward to strengthen the literary campaign supporting the Tibetan movement in vernacular languages of NE India in future. The Tibetan people are our brothers and sisters; we look forward to support their movement in the best way possible. We are making people understand about the threats from communist China which comes in many forms. We urge the Indian citizens as well as the Tibetan people to remain alert about the China supported individuals who constantly try to break the support base for Tibetan freedom movement in India. These people masquerade themselves amongst us as Indian citizens, as Tibetans, activists, Tibet movement supporters, and so on. It is very important for us to know about their existence and understand their disruptive intentions. They always try to propagate separatist emotions amongst the people of NE India. There have been instances when Tawang and other places of Arunachal Pradesh have been called as part of Tibet by such individuals. Such action is unnecessary and completely out of context for someone supporting the cause of the Tibetan freedom movement. Everyone knows that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India. Such unprecedented statement is not expected from any Tibet supporter; it rather validates the Chinese mandate of territorial expansion and regional bullying in Indian territories like Arunachal Pradesh.

We ought to remember that such factors will always exist in a freedom struggle; more so when the adversary is communist China.

Q: Free Tibet – A Voice from Assam has launched a ‘Save Tsangpo Siang Brahmaputra’ campaign. Tell us more about this campaign.

A: Save Tsangpo-Siang-Brahmaputra is a river conservation campaign which is deeply connected with the Tibetan freedom movement. Yarlung Tsangpo is a glacier-fed river which begins its journey in Tibet. This river flows down to enter India at a place called Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh. This river is known as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh. After draining across the Siang valley, the river flows further downwards and enters Assam at Sadiya, then onwards the river is known to all as the mighty Brahmaputra river of Assam. This Yarlung Tsangpo-Siang-Brahmaputra river system is threatened at its very origin in Tibet, due to rampant damming on Yarlung Tsangpo by the Chinese government. It is very difficult to rely on the information made available by Chinese sources, but reports say that China has already built multiple dams on Yarlung Tsangpo and is building a mega dam at the Great Bend of Yarlung Tsangpo river where it takes turn to enter India at Tuting. This is going to be the largest dam in the world.

This ambitious project of the CCP is a strategic move; it will secure China’s geographic as well hydrological supremacy in the Tibetan plateau and will be a constant threat to the people of NE India, especially for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. This project will allow China to transfer water from the Yarlung Tsangpo river to the drier northern cities as part of the south-north river water transfer programme of China. This hydrological policy of the CCP is drafting an ecological catastrophe for NE India. The future livelihood and ecological security of the downstream people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam is at stake. The Brahamaputra river is the ecological, economic, and cultural lifeline of Assam. Millions of people, flora, fauna, and one of the richest zones of biodiversity are threatened by this damming and water transfer project of CCP. We are opposing this exploitation of Yarlung Tsangpo-Siang-Brahmaputra River basin by CCP. The ‘Save Tsangpo-Siang-Brahmaputra’ river conservation campaign is an environment campaign of global significance; it is the first voice against the ecological and hydrological violations carried on by CCP on one of the most important trans-boundary river systems in Asia. This campaign calls for complete freedom of Tibet. The independence of Tibet from the communist Chinese regime is inevitable to free the Himalayan rivers, including the Yarlung Tsangpo. This is one of the most important river conservation campaigns in India; it is supported by the people of Assam and NE India. We are creating awareness about this campaign at national and regional levels. We publish an annual newsletter titled ‘Tsangpo-Siang-Brahmaputra’ to sensitise people to this campaign and other aspects of the Tibetan freedom movement.

Q: The Tibetan freedom movement traces its roots from the 1959 Tibetan national uprising, which led to the escape of HH the 14th Dalai Lama from Tibet to India. This movement has evolved in dimension and its character over the years. What according to you is the future of this movement?

A: The Tibetan freedom movement has grown with time and has earned respect from entire world. HH the 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet has handed over the political leadership of Tibet to democratically elected Tibetan parliament. Sikyong is the political leader of this democratically elected Tibetan government in exile.

The Tibetan freedom movement has earned support from different countries of world, but essentially this movement is rooted in the Tibetan plateau and India. Tibetan movement flourished with full support from India and spread to other parts of the world. The democratic framework of India provided the necessary freedom and support to the Tibetan people with solidarity to their struggle for self-determination against the forceful Chinese rule. India’s support to the Tibetan independence movement is crucial because one of the largest populations of Tibetans outside Tibet have found home in India after 1959, and India’s response to any matter connected with Tibet irks CCP.

Recently, in September 2023, I had the privilege to meet Gyalo Thondup at his residence in Kalimpong, West Bengal. He is the second eldest brother of HH the 14th Dalai Lama. Now 95 years old, this veteran Tibetan leader spoke about the importance of strengthening roots of the Tibetan freedom movement in India. He said there is no use expecting interventions and help from far off countries. Indian citizens have the power to make the change along with the Tibetan people.

I sincerely feel that the Tibetan freedom movement will grow in India to become one of the largest civil society movements for the Tibetan cause.

Q: Tibetans have put up a dignified struggle against Chinese systemic atrocities with their non-violent resistance movement and the functional democratic framework of Tibetan exile government. Do you see areas which need more attention from the Tibetans which will help them give a decisive turn to their independence movement?

A: The Tibetans have received respect and solidarity from every corner of this world because of their resilience and adherence to non-violence. We see very talented young Tibetans who are enriching the world of literature, scientific research, and education with their knowledge and acumen. These young Tibetans give hope to not only the Tibetan community but the entire humanity. It is important for the Tibetan youths and students to read and study thoroughly the history of Indian freedom movement. A comprehensive understanding of the Indian freedom movement and knowledge about great India freedom fighters will motivate the Tibetan youths to give their best to the Tibetan freedom movement.

Dalai Lama gave the highest priority to preservation of Tibetan culture and education while planning the future for the exile Tibetan population in India. In fact, it is his foresight and perseverance which has provided a respectable platform for the Tibetan youths, enabling them to march ahead in the international arena with the power of modern education. But at the same time, the Tibetan youths must remain rooted in their cultural traditions, which are inseparably connected with ancient Indian civilisation and knowledge system. They must also learn about the Tibetan struggle in detail. Many Tibetans, including Tibetan youths, have sacrificed their lives in self-immolation protests in China occupied Tibet. I have deep respect for their sacrifice, but I feel these brave Tibetans should have saved their lives to lead many more Tibetans in a decisive course of Tibetan freedom movement. Tibet needs such leaders; they leave a vacuum in this movement, an irreparable loss for the people of Tibet.

Everyone must remain vigilant and ready to play a proactive role in giving a new direction to the Tibetan independence movement in future.

Q: What according to you are the most important issues for the Tibetan freedom movement now?

A: Tibetan freedom movement is a political movement which has several dimensions in present time. I would like to speak in context with the Indian scenario. In India the support base for the Tibetan freedom movement must include the common people of India. The common citizens must participate in this movement and it must take the form of a civil society movement.

We support complete freedom of Tibet from the repressive Chinese rule; we don’t believe in the middle path when it comes to matters like sovereignty of a country like Tibet. Middle path is a respectable approach in spirituality and philosophy, but not in the case of a national crisis. These seven decades of Chinese rule in Tibet has proved that middle path is not a plausible policy. Tibetans will never get their rights to practice their culture and religion under a regime like communist China.

The Tibetan freedom movement is an important environment campaign. People know very less about this aspect of the movement. There is an urgent need to make people aware about the ecological disasters looming over the future of Tibet and many parts of India because of China’s exploitative environment and water use policies. Apart from all these, I feel we need to publish books and educational materials in vernacular Indian languages to make the Tibetan freedom movement a grassroots movement in India.

Q: As an Indian citizen and one belonging to NE India, what do you think is the best way to handle the communist Chinese threats faced by India at the Himalayan border?

A: There are many factors which decide India’s strategic safety at the international borders. It involves political and military aspects. But for the common citizens the solution is again public awareness and sensitisation of people to the Chinese intimidations.

Communist China’s expansionist policy is known to all; half of its territories as shown in the present map are occupied territories. China envisages capturing the NE states and other parts of India as part of its strategic move to expand its territory in Asia. This includes certain other aspects like multiple damming on the Yarlung Tsangpo and building of the world’s largest dam at the Great Bend near Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chinese water policies are of strategic importance. That is the reason why hydrological data in China are classified. Hence, it is very important for the Indian citizens as well as Tibetans residing in the Himalayan areas of India to remain aware and alert. Communist China makes desperate attempts to subjugate people’s thoughts by acting as a bully. The repeated cartographic mishaps making claims over Indian territories in Arunachal Pradesh are attempts to deviate everyone’s attention from Tibet to Arunachal Pradesh. Indian citizens must keep all these factors in mind; they must understand the situation and denounce the wrong narratives and intimidations of communist China against India.

We are raising a campaign against the mega dam at the Great Bend of the Yarlung Tsangpo and opposing the multiple damming of the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet. We appeal to all Indian citizens to show support to this campaign and actively participate in it by raising their voice against the bullying and exploitations of communist China.

Q: You and your organisation Nature’s Beckon represent the most resolute voice for biodiversity conservation in entire NE India. How is Nature’s Beckon participating in the Save Tsangpo Siang campaign?

A: Nature’s Beckon works for biodiversity conservation in NE India. We have been able to lead a unique biodiversity conservation movement in Assam, with its impact seen in other parts of NE India.

Nature’s Beckon has always resisted the actions and plans which pose a threat to loss of biodiversity, destruction of the natural forests, flora, fauna and protected areas of Assam and NE India. We work at multi-structural level, including activism, advocacy, training and awareness drives. Save Tsangpo-Siang-Brahmaputra is a very important river conservation campaign led by Free Tibet – A Voice from Assam. We wholeheartedly support this campaign, and we are mobilising community participation in this campaign by making the people at grassroots understand the importance of this campaign.

Q: What according you are the most important environment issues for Tibet at the present time?

A: It is very difficult to pinpoint the environment problems of Tibet due to lack of information and absence of reliable scientific data from the Tibetan plateau.

The Chinese regime refuses to share exact information and data about the loss of forests, wildlife, change of land use pattern, conversion of grasslands for other purposes, rampant mining, dumping of radioactive wastes in the plateau, etc. There is no transparency whatsoever, and whatever data is been made available is not reliable and is insufficient to gauge the extent of exploitation and destruction of the natural environment of Tibet in the past seven decades since the 1950s under Chinese rule.

The environment workers, conservationists and activists need to take note of the real situation concerning the ecological safety of the Tibetan plateau.

It is time we demand CCP to release information on the forest cover, flora, fauna, rivers, glaciers and land use pattern inside Tibet.

All environment workers ought to raise their voice against the exploitation of Himalayan rivers in Tibet by communist China. Everyone can begin with lending support to the ‘Save Tsangpo-Siang-Brahmaputra’ campaign of Free Tibet – A Voice from Assam.

Q: What is your message to all supporters of the Tibetan freedom movement in India and elsewhere?

A: Many people think that People’s Republic of China is very powerful and it is impossible to set Tibet free from its iron clutches. But I firmly believe that Tibet will be free one day. There’s nothing more powerful than the free spirit of human beings. The unflinching resistance of Tibetans against Chinese atrocities for all these years tells volumes of this strength.

It is a matter of time, and a test of perseverance, integrity and selfless devotion which will strengthen the Tibetan struggle for independence in future. This struggle to reclaim the sovereign rights of Tibetans, the rights of Tibetan people to live as free citizens with full freedom to practice their religion and culture inside Tibet calls for dedicated work by Tibetan leaders.

This movement must be carried forward by the Tibetan people and be supported by every nation of this planet that believes in freedom and justice. The Indian citizens must learn about this movement before they participate in it. The Tibetan freedom movement is based on the principles of Ahimsa, Karuna, Maitreya. Buddha dharma is the core strength of this non-violent movement. Whoever wants to support this movement must come forward to support complete independence of Tibet and abolishing of the communist Chinese regime in Tibet forever. I urge every Indian citizen to participate in the Tibetan freedom movement and build the largest civil society movement for the Tibetan cause in world. Let us be the loudest and the boldest voice for freedom of Tibet.

I send my prayers and best wishes to all; my solidarity to all activists, the freedom movement leaders, and my Tibetan brothers and sisters for a decisive journey ahead. (The writer is an environment activist based in Guwahati, Assam, and may be contacted at novanita_21@yahoo.co.in)