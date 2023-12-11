Video of severely punished Acharyakulam schoolchildren emerges; teacher expelled

[ Bengia Ajum ]

SEIJOSA, 10 Dec: A video of children with severe injury marks inflicted by a teacher surfaced on social media on Sunday, leading to massive outrage among the people of the state.

It is learnt that the children are students of Acharyakulam, a primary school run by the Patajanli Ayurveda Pvt Ltd, here in Pakke-Kessang district.

In the video, one of the children says that the teacher brutally assaulted them. “The teacher used to warn us that if we informed our parents about the assaults, she would punish us more severely,” said a child.

The students were beaten with a bamboo stick. As soon as the information of the assault spread, the parents rushed to the school and demanded action against the teacher, who has been identified as a Sanskrit teacher and a sadhvi.

Apparently, she punished all the 11 students of Class 1 for failing to perform up to expectations in Sanskrit subject.

“She was upset with all the students of Class 1 for the poor performance in Sanskrit. But that does not allow her to severely punish our children,” said a parent.

Coming under pressure from the parents, the school authorities expelled the teacher, and the matter was brought under control.

Acharyakulam, a primary school, was established two years ago. On its Facebook page, the school describes itself as “an educational institute with the mission to impart Vedic as well as modern education simultaneously.”

Meanwhile, Pakke-Kessang SP Tasi Darang informed that a case has been registered at the Seijosa police station and the matter is under investigation.

He said also that the children victims have been examined by a medical team and the injuries are not very serious in nature.