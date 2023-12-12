Five scribes honoured with Kalyan Barooah journalism awards

ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: Five journalists with a body of exceptional work that promoted and highlighted the underreported Northeast region were awarded the first-ever Kalyan Barooah journalism awards for excellence in journalism on Monday in Delhi.

Deepak Dewan (lifetime achievement), Ranju Dodum (best print media person), Partha Jyoti Borah (best electronic media person), Binod Tamang (video journalism), and Gitika Talukdar (best photography) were handed the awards, which included a trophy, a citation and a cash prize.

Organised by My Home India and the North East Media Forum, the award ceremony coincided with the birth anniversary of late Barooah. The Assam Tribune scribe Kalyan Barooh and his wife Nilakshi Bhattacharyya died due to Covid-19 in 2021.

Handing over the awards in five categories, union Minister for Ports Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said: “Kalyan Barooah had his own conviction and commitment towards any issue related to the Northeast. He always tried to help us with more value addition on different issues.”