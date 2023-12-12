Govt committed to preserve indigenous cultures, languages: CM

BALEMU, 11 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said that the state government is committed to preserving the indigenous cultures and languages of all the indigenous communities of the state.

Stating that the Monpas are only the second indigenous community, after the Khamptis, to have their own script, Khandu appealed to the younger generation to “learn the script, so that it does not fade away with time.”

“Khamptis and Monpas are lucky to have their own scripts, which are now being taught in the schools. We are working along with community-based organisations

of the rest of the communities to evolve their own scripts, if possible, or use the Roman script to teach indigenous languages to our young kids, so that we always remain connected to our roots,” he said.

Khandu was addressing the annual Shar Amartala Torgya Festival at the Thegtse Sangye Choi Long monastery here, a small village at the trijunction of Arunachal, Assam and Bhutan, in West Kameng district. The religious festival is being held under the patronage of the 14th Thegtse Rinpoche.

The CM informed also that, for the Mon region, teachers are being recruited to teach the Bhoti (Monpa) script in schools.

Delving into developmental projects in Balemu area in particular and Kalaktang subdivision in general, Khandu said that the area, being the gateway to Arunachal from the western-most part of the state, has huge tourism potential.

“Balemu, like almost all foothill areas of the state, remained underdeveloped due to one main reason – insurgency. We all know the Bodo insurgency, when at its peak, affected the growth of Balemu. All thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, insurgency has ceased to exist in Assam and, as a result, there is peace all along our boundary with Assam,” he said.

Khandu mentioned also that the interstate boundary issue with Assam has been almost resolved due to the support of the central government.

“We have proposed to develop all entry points to our state, including Balemu and Bhalukpong in West Kameng district, with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities to welcome tourists and give them a feeling of awe for the treasure trove that is waiting for them further into Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Referring to the serpentine road with several twists and turns from Balemu towards Kalatang and beyond (OKSRT road), Khandu informed that the road, constructed by the BRO, “was built on the old alignment of the yesteryears’ NEC road.”

“We have taken up with the BRO and have proposed a new alignment that will start from the Balemu bridge point and go along the river to Kalaktang. This will be about 25-26 kms shorter than the existing road and will be a huge relief for travelers going to Kalaktang, Shergaon, Rupa, Bomdila, Dirang, or Tawang,” he said.

Responding to a request by the rinpoche, Khandu assured to sanction fund for installation of a 100 KVA distribution transformer in Balemu, a 63 KVA generator set and high-mast lights for the monastery, besides fencing for the cultural centre and the guesthouse, and extending the upgrading the festival ground.

He commended the MLAs of West Kameng and Tawang districts “for responding positively to my appeal for generous contributions in construction and development of the monastery.”

Khandu, who inaugurated the Mindrol Wang Thri Khang Zang Gatsal or the dharma teaching stage of the monastery, on behalf of all Mon people, expressed gratitude to Thegtse Rinpoche for reviving the lost religious glory of Amartala (Balemu) for his initiative in establishing the study centre for preservation of the Buddhist culture.

Amartala (Balemu) is a place of great religious significance.

Present on the occasion were, among others, MLAs Phurpa Tsering, Kumsi Sidisow, Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, Dongru Siongju, Tsering Tashi and Tsering Lhamu, district administration officials, panchayati raj leaders, and others. (CM’s PR Cell)