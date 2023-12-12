Free medical camp

DAPORIJO, 11 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Charitable Task (APCT), in collaboration with the National Medicos Organisation (NMO), organised free medical camps in three villages in Upper Subansiri district from 5-7 December, as part of the ’21st Dhanwantri Seva Yatra’.

The health camps, conducted at Paktung and Maru villages here and Jari village in Giba circle, benefitted a 146 patients.

“The Dhanvantari Seva Yatra is a mega health campaign, covering all the northeastern states of India, organised by Seva Bharati Purbanchal, in collaboration with the NMO,” the APCT informed.

Doctors from different parts of the country take part in this project voluntarily and provide healthcare services and medicines for free, besides creating awareness on health, hygiene and health education.