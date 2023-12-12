Running event organised to promote tourism in Kibithoo

KIBITHOO, 11 Dec: Ninety-one males and females, aged between 12 and 56 years, along with a few runners from Tezu (Lohit) and Itanagar, participated in a running event organised here in Anjaw district by Kolkata (WB)-based Real Sports India (RSI) on Sunday.

The event, which was organised in collaboration with the union tourism ministry, the state’s tourism department, the Anjaw district administration and police, the ITBP, and Kibithoo-based Bahadur Bees (Punjab), was aimed at promoting village tourism in Kibithoo, and comprised 10-km, 5-km and 2-km categories.

All the participants were provided with T-shirts, and all the winners were awarded trophies and prize money, the RSI informed in a release.