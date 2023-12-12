Subroto Cup: Leparada draw with P/Kessang; P/Pare draw with U/Subansiri

BASAR, 11 Dec: Leparada and Pakke-Kessang boys played out a 1-1 draw in the opening match of the state-level Subroto Cup Football Tournament at Todak Basar Memorial Stadium here in Leparada district on Monday.

The second match, played between Papum Pare and Upper Subansiri, also ended in a goalless draw.

The tournament is being held for both boys and girls, from 11 to 16 December. Twenty-six boys’ and 24 girls’ teams are participating in it.

The winners will represent Arunachal at the national-level tournament in Delhi.

Education Minister Taba Tedir, who had earlier kicked off the tournament, advised the participating teams to “maintain discipline and sportsmanship spirit throughout the tournament.”

“Apart from competing with one another in the tournament, you all must take this as an opportunity to socialise and foster friendship, brotherhood, unity and the message of one Arunachal,” he said.

Stating that there is no shortcut to success, he advised the budding players to practice hard to become good players.

Later, he administered the tournament oath to all the players.

MLA Nyamar Karbak urged the players and youths to stay away from drugs, and advised them to make careers out of sports. He informed them of the various financial incentives and service quotas available for meritorious sportspersons of the state under the state’s sports policy.

Earlier, local legislator Gokar Basar, DC (i/c) Jumkar Karbi, DSE Marken Kadu, Leparada DDSE Pubi Lombi, ZPC Nyabi Jini Dirchi, and SP T Jambey attended the inaugural programme.

The tournament is being organised under the aegis of the secondary education directorate.

Later, the education minister also visited the Govt Secondary School in Bam and the Govt Model College in Basar. (DIPRO)