KV regional-level science exhibition

ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: Fifty-five students from 13 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) in Tinsukia region of Assam are participating in a two-day regional-level science exhibition, themed ‘Science and technology for society’, being organised at Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 here from 11 to 12 December.

In his inaugural address, SCERT VMC nominee chairman VP Sharma spoke about the National Education Policy-1968, emphasising on developing scientific temperament and the tendency of learning by doing.

Drs Ananta Kumar, Pratap Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar from NIT, Jote attended the exhibition as jury members.

Tinsukia DC Rajya Stariya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshani, and KV No 1 Principal Dr Ramkumar Singh Sikarwar were also present on the occasion.