APWWS apprises APHRC of human rights violations

ITANAGAR, 12 Dec: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), led by its president Kani Nada Maling and secretary-general Tojun Potom, on Tuesday called on Bamang Tago, who is a newly appointed member of the Arunachal Pradesh Human Rights Commission (APHRC), and apprised him of the increasing instances of human rights violation against women and children across the state.

Responding to the APWWS, Tago gave assurance that he would provide “full cooperation,” and sought “collective effort from all stakeholders in spreading human rights literacy and its best practices across the state.”