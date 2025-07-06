DC takes stock of development projects

ANINI, 5 Jul: Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak on Saturday took stock of key development projects and visited crucial projects spearheaded by the Urban Development and Housing (UD&H) Department and the Public Works Department.

Joined by a team including CO Pemiya Mikro, DPO Zeela Meto, UD&H Executive Engineer Olom Apang, PWD AE Tojo Kamki, and other officials, the DC surveyed several important constructions. Among them was the RCC ALC barrack featuring 10 units, a boundary wall around the GA quarters, and the multistoried government accommodation designed for officers and staff in Anini.

He also took stock of the material recovery facility to confirm its readiness for operations.

The DC urged the officers of the two departments to strictly adhere to project specifications, and emphasized the critical role of site engineers in closely monitoring progress to ensure that these projects not only meet but exceed quality standards.

He reiterated the need for completing these initiatives on time, underscoring their importance for the overall wellbeing of the residents. (DIPRO)