Ngacho Yoka of Arunachal commissioned as lieutenant in Indian Army

[ Bengia Ajum ]

BARIRIJO, 12 Dec: In a proud moment for the state, Ngacho Yoka, a young man from remote Baririjo circle in Upper Subansiri district, has been commissioned as a lieutenant in the Indian Army.

Flanked by his proud parents – father Punga Yoka and mother Puya Yoka Nyokir – Ngacho was commissioned into the Army during the passing out parade held on Saturday at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The 22-year-old is the first from his village to join the Army.

Yoka completed his schooling from the Sainik School in Punglwa, Nagaland, in 2018, and joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Maharashtra. He graduated from the NDA in 2022, and then joined the IMA to complete his military course.

His parents run a small fair price shop in Baririjo.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a post on X hailed Yoka’s achievement and expressed happiness over his induction into the Indian Army as a lieutenant.

State Information Commissioner Gumjum Haider, who is also a native of Baririjo, said that “the entire area is proud of Ngacho Yoka.”

“Despite coming from a small town, he managed to clear the NDA to become an officer in the Indian Army. His achievement will inspire many others. I am overwhelmed and very proud of our son Ngacho Yoka. He is a true inspiration for the youths,” said Haider.