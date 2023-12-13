ABKYW defers lockdown of CHF, CAU

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 12 Dec: The Adi Bane Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW) has deferred its decision to lock down the College of Agriculture (CoA), the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) and the Central Agriculture University (CAU) in East Siang district, following a meeting with local MLA Kaling Moyong at the DC’s office here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the ABKYW’s ’employment issue’ chairman Gige Pertin highlighted the youth wing’s charter of demands, and sought a meeting with the Imphal (Manipur)-based CAU’s vice chancellor “for fruitful resolution of the employment issue.”

The same demand was reiterated by ABKYW ’employment issue’ vice chairman Thomas Ering and the ZPMs of Boggong-I and Boggong-II.

The deputy commissioner requested the ABKYW representatives to “resolve the issue through negotiation, as lockdown would be detrimental to everyone’s interest.” He informed that he has discussed the issue with the deans of the CoA and the CHF. “The colleges are actively pursuing their higher authority to resolve the issue,” he said.

Describing unemployment as a “sentimental issue,” Moyong said that it ought to be “resolved peacefully, as any violence would set a wrong image for the entire district, which would further affect the development works in the district.”

He requested the representatives of the ABKYW to defer the lockdown of the institutes, and also asked the representatives of the deans of the CoA and the CHF to “speed up the meeting with VC, CAU and registrar for peaceful resolution of the issue at hand.”

The participants resolved that the CAU VC would be requested to come to Pasighat and take up the issue immediately (preferably within a week).

Gige Pertin informed this reporter that “the union will wait for concrete solution of the issue, and if it fails, the union will have no option other than locking down the CoA, the CAU and the CHF.”