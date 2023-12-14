Education dept reinstates DDSE after SC intervention

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: Following the Supreme Court contempt notice to the commissioner education over the transfer and posting order in favour of DDSE Pubi Lombi issued on 21 November 2023, the education commissioner on Wednesday has re-transferred Nyamo Rina as DDSE Leparada.

The commissioner education stated that the law department’s opinion on the matter was incorrect.

“Based on the records available in the file, the Law Department had opined that since Pubi Lombi was not officially released from the post of DDSE, Leparada and no handing & taking over of the charge had taken place

as on date of passing of status-quo order dated 13th Oct. 2023, Pubi Lombi appears to have been holding the charge of DDSE, Leparada on the day the order of Supreme Court was passed and advised the Department to take necessary action accordingly,” the commissioner stated.

“Due to the above communication gaps of factual status, inadvertently order dated 21-11-2023 was issued cancelling earlier aforesaid order dated 06-10-2023, under the misconception that; the charge of DDSE, Leparada was being held by Pubi Lombi as on dated 13-10-2023, which is now found to be incorrect,” he added.

The commissioner further stated that the order No. DSE-13024/2/2023/518, dated 06-10-2023, shall remain re-enforced and Rina shall function as DDSE, Leparada while, Pubi Lombi shall remain as principal, Arunadaya Govt. Higher Secondary School, Itanagar as per earlier order dated 06-10-2023.