IFCSAP team conducts exposure tour to West Bengal

ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: A team of the central executive body of the Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) has conducted a four days exposure-cum- field visit to West Bengal from 10 to 13 December.

During the tour, the IFCSAP team headed by its president Katung Wahge, visited the Gurukul at ISKCON Hq in Mayapur wherein the Vedic and modern education are taught in both Sanskrit and English in ancient Gurukul style.

The team also visited Belurmath, Hq of the RK Mission and sought blessings of its general secretary His Holiness Suviranandaji Maharaj.

The IFCSAP president presented the Maharaj a booklet on the Gurukuls (Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko of the Nyishis, Menjik Mengkok Rigu of the Galos and Nilung Tungko of the Adis respectively) in Arunachal Pradesh.

He also briefed about the functioning of the Gurukuls towards preservation and promotion of the dying native languages and culture of Arunachal Pradesh and sought support of the Maharaj in nurturing Gurukuls in Arunachal.

Ranaghat MP in West Bengal Jagannath Sarkar accorded the team a warm welcome.