Tea growers urged to adopt scientific methodology

TEZU, 13 Dec: Lohit assistant commissioner Kamleshwar Rao has stressed on the need to adopt scientific methodology in cultivation of tea and urged the tea growers to venture into entrepreneurship.

He was speaking during the valedictory programme of a four-day quality upgradation training on processing and maintenance for the tea farmers which concluded here in Lohit district on Wednesday.

The DC further urged the tea growers to venture into entrepreneurship. “Since there are no tea factories in the district, the small tea farmers may form cooperatives to help themselves,” he said.

The DC also appreciated the department of trade and commerce, TBI and TRA for conducting the training in the district.

During the training, a technical session on crucial aspects of tea cultivation encompassing processing and branding of the tea was conducted.

Later, the resource person also visited the tea gardens for hands-on training.

Lohit TDO Asmi Mega was also present on the occasion.