Need to revive APPSC

After a long wait, the government has appointed prof. Pradip Lingfa as the chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). Prof. Ashan Riddi, along with Colonel retired Koj Tari and Rosy Taba, are the new members. While Tari and Rosy took the oath on Wednesday, the chairman and the other member, Riddi, could not take the oath due to technical issues. They are expected to be sworn in later. Ever since the paper leakage scandal rocked the state, the commission has completely lost the confidence of the people.

Such is the misgiving among aspirants and the public that when the previously newly constituted commission with Shantanu Dayal as chairman was about to be administered, the people, led by PAJSC, strongly protested. This led to the cancellation of their appointment. Therefore, the eyes of the entire state will be on this new commission led by prof. Pradip Lingfa as chairman. First and foremost, the commission needs proper long-term reformation. Secondly, it is time the examinations are conducted again. The delay in conducting examinations is hurting the unemployed youths of the state. Prof. Lingfa, who teaches in the Department of Mechanical Engineering in NERIST, is a very experienced academician. With him as the chairman of the commission, people will expect that he will use his years of experience to bring in much-needed reforms. The new team is assuming office at a time when the commission’s image is at an all-time low. The onus lies with them to win back the confidence of the people of the state with honest work.