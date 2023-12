YINGKIONG, 13 Dec: The Sikiing Kojee Charitable Society has distributed blankets and warm clothes to 22 convicts and UTPs in sub-jail here in Upper Siang on Wednesday.

The executive members of the society led by its chairperson Dr. Mity Jopir also interacted with the inmates and provided psychosocial support to them.

Damini Tali, clinical psychologist at district hospital, Yingkiong highlighted the negative impact of drugs and ways to fight drug addiction.(DIPRO)