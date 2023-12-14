The new APPSC starts with a hiccup

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: In an unusual development, the oath of secrecy and office for chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) designate professor Pradip Lingfa and commission member designate professor Ashan Riddi could not take place on Wednesday due to incomplete formalities relating to their non-relieving from their current assignments.

However, the swearing-in ceremony for two other members, Taba Rosy and colonel (retired) Koj Tari, was conducted Wednesday morning at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan. Governor K.T Parnaik administered the oath of secrecy and office in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and others.

Both Rosy and Tari were among the five members of the commission, whose appointments were under scrutiny as they were appointed following the APPSC paper leakage fiasco. The Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar bench recently nullified the cabinet decision made on 7 February to revoke their appointments.

During a press conference, chief secretary Dharmendra clarified the delay in the swearing-in ceremony for professors Lingfa and Riddi. He informed that both had requested the government for additional time to complete the formalities related to their resignation from their current positions.

“Accordingly, the swearing-in ceremony to administer the oath of office and secrecy by the governor will be held separately,” said CS Dharmendra. However, the CS did not specify the date for the ceremony for Lingfa and Riddi.

Lingfa is a mechanical engineering professor and the dean of student affairs at NERIST, while professor Riddi serves as the director at the institute of distance education, Rajiv Gandhi University.

Meanwhile, Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) expressed dismay over the appointments.

PAJSC vice chairman Tadak Nalo questioned the appointment of chairman prof. Pradip Lingfa and member prof. Ashan Riddi, as it was learned that they had not resigned from their respective positions, still holding offices of profit, a potential breach of Article 317.

Nalo emphasized that appointments should occur only after proper official formalities and the completion of due process.

Earlier, PAJSC member Techi Rana labeled the appointments as dubious. He said, “We do not oppose the appointment of members; however, the appointment process and subsequent swearing-in ceremony raise questions.”