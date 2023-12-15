Dist-level CM Champion Meet organised

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 14 Dec: As many as 196 students from nine different schools of Lower Dibang Valley district participated in the 2nd edition of the U-17 Boys’ & Girls’ District Level Mukhya Mantri Champion (Literary & Sports) Meet-2023, which was conducted at the Kera aa general ground here on Wednesday, in the presence of, among others, DSP Topha Wangsu.

In the sports events, GHS Bolung bagged the first position in the medal tally with 7 gold and 3 silver medals, while GSS Bizari stood second with 5 gold and 4 silver medals.

Ayang Megu of GSS Bizari, with four gold medals, was adjudged the best athlete/champion of the sports meet.

In the literary events, GSS Bolung stood first with five awards.

The meet was organised under the supervision of DDSE Amih Lego and BEO Obang Langkam.