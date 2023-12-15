School gets drinking water plant with RO system

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 14 Dec: The 186 Bn CRPF, based here in Changlang district, dedicated a drinking water plant with reverse osmosis (RO) system to the Govt Town Upper Primary School (GTUPS) here on Thursday, under its civic action programme.

The purification system will ensure supply of safe drinking water and protect the students and teachers from water-borne diseases.

RO is a process in which water is demineralised or deionized by pushing it under pressure through a semi-permeable ‘reverse osmosis membrane’.

Local MLA and UD Minister Kamlung Mossang, who attended the dedication function, in the presence of ADC Md Shabir Choudhury, CRPF Commandant Janardhan Upadhyay,

Assistant Commandant Inoka K Jimomi, prominent leader Gumjanong Singpho, and GTUPS Headmistress Maithu Singpho, among others, expressed gratitude to the battalion for providing safe drinking water facility to the school.

“I am confident that the facility will help protect the students and teachers of the school from water-borne diseases,” Mossang said.

“The security forces are for the wellbeing of the civil population, and therefore it is the duty and responsibility of the civil population to reciprocate their positive gesture by maintaining peace and tranquility. When there is peace, there is development,” he added.

The ADC on his part said: “The CRPF not only plays an important role in maintaining law and order but initiates various people-friendly activities under its civic action programme.”

Commandant Upadhyay appealed to the youths to join the CRPF and contribute to nation-building. He also assured the public of “continuous support and help from the CRPF in the days to come by carrying out such humanitarian activities.”