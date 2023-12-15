Start reforming APPSC: ACS

ITANAGAR, 14 Dec: The Arunachal Civil Society (ACS) has urged the new team of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to start the process of reforming the commission at the earliest.

In a press release, the ACS on Thursday stated that “the people of the state, in particular aspirants, have suffered a lot and deserve clean, corruption-free commission,” and expressed hope that, “under the newly appointed APPSC Chairman, Prof Pradip Lingfa, the team will restore the public confidence in the commission.”

“We hope that, under his chairmanship the ailing APPSC will be brought back to life and they will work with transparency and maintain the sanctity to bring back the lost glory of the premiere recruitment agency of the state of Arunachal Pradesh,” the ACS said.