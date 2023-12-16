Teachers’ assn draws attention towards poor state of govt schools

ITANAGAR, 14 Dec: Informing that various government schools in Mengio, Silsango and Parang circles are facing shortage of subject teachers and adequate infrastructure, the Papum Pare district unit of the All Arunachal Samagra Shikhsa Abhiyan Teacher’s Association (ISSE) has appealed to the state’s education department to take urgent steps to address the issues.

The association in a release on Friday stated that it conducted a three-day ‘educational tour’ of various schools in Mengio, Silsango and Parang circles from 11 to 13 December “and found out a number of shortages in schools, like the Govt Secondary School in Mengio (Sakiang), which is functioning without a headmaster and urgently requires posting of subject teachers for mathematics and science.”

“The school also has no permanent boundary wall and the classrooms are in a depilated condition,” the unit said, and added that “other schools, like the Govt Residential School (GRS) in Pan, the GRS in Nyopang, the GRS in Totpu, the GRS in Seema, and the Govt UPS in Parang-III are faced with shortage of subject teachers, furniture, classrooms, assembly hall and teachers’ quarters.”