Mahindra launches state-of-the-art trg centre in Itanagar

ITANAGAR, 15 Dec: In a significant move to fortify its commitment to customer-centricity and service excellence, Mahindra on Friday launched its pioneering P Mile Training Centre in Itanagar.

“This milestone marks a pivotal development as the first of its kind in the Northeast region, reinforcing Mahindra’s dedication to enhancing the capabilities of its dealers in this geographically crucial area,” it said in a press release.

The inaugural function was attended by Mahindra Mile head Sudhir Patil, RCCM Samira Mahapatra, dealer principle Pema YK Loyi, and other Mahindra customer care team members.

Mahapatra underscored the organisation’s unwavering focus on delivering high-quality service to its customers. He emphasised that “the establishment of the Itanagar training centre, the 11th of its kind, is geared towards providing Level 1 technician training for Mahindra dealerships across the NE region.”

Patil in his address highlighted the state-of-the-art features of the facility, positioning it as one of the best training centres in the Northeast region. “Equipped with cutting-edge training tools and technology, the centre aims to elevate the skill set of Mahindra’s workforce in the area, contributing to overall enhancement of service standards,” he said.

Loyi in her address acknowledged the “invaluable support and guidance extended by the organisation in establishing this commendable setup,” and expressed confidence that the newly inaugurated facility would play a pivotal role in augmenting customer experiences in the Northeast region.

“This strategic move not only reinforces Mahindra’s presence in the Northeast but also signifies a crucial step towards empowering its dealerships with the latest training methodologies and technologies, ultimately raising the bar for service standards in the automotive industry,” the release said.