CM highlights benefits of VBSY, SAD camps

BIZARI, 15 Dec: While the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) is a nationwide campaign to raise awareness through outreach activities to achieve saturation of the central government schemes across the country, Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camps are the state government’s initiative to reach out to the vulnerable who are eligible under various state flagship programmes but have not availed of the benefits so far, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Thursday.

He said this after inaugurating a VBSY event and a SAD camp here in Lower Dibang Valley district, in the presence of local MLA Gum Tayeng, Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi, Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, the CM’s adviser Dr Tangor Tapak, former minister Roding Pertin, district administration officials, panchayati raj members, and others.

Addressing the people on the occasion, Khandu said that the VBSY, which began on 15 November, will continue till 26 January next year, while the SAD camps “will continue till the last man in the queue is attended to.”

“We intend to hold VBSY and SAD camps in all the 2,108 gram panchayats in the state. So far we have held more than 300 such camps (including the earlier Sarkar Aapke Dwar), and about 14 lakh people have benefitted,” he said.

Asserting that proper “planning at the government level is the only way to development,” the CM underscored the importance of “fail-proof survey and data collection,” and said that “the next census will be one of the most important exercises, as and when it happens.”

“Census was due in 2021, but due to Covid, it couldn’t be carried out. Very soon, census exercise will start and it should be executed seriously. We will be monitoring at various levels. District administrations and PRIs have a very important role to play,” he said.

Khandu handed over the benefits of various welfare schemes to the beneficiaries on the occasion. He also inaugurated 100 completed projects, worth Rs 250 crore, across Lower Dibang Valley district by various government agencies, and dedicated an Ekalvya Model Residential School to the people of Dambuk.

The CM later declared open the Orange Festival of Adventure and Music. He also flagged off the Race of Arunachal and the National Time Speed Distance Rally, 2023. (CM’s PR Cell)