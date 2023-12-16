Villagers prohibit open sale of tobacco

RAMSING, 15 Dec: In an effort to control and prevent the use of tobacco, the villagers here in Upper Siang district have decided to put a check on open sale of tobacco products in the village.

They took the decision during a meeting held under the aegis of the district tobacco control cell at the village community hall here on 13 December.

DPO (NTCP) Dr India Modi highlighted the importance of formation of a village-level committee to check tobacco use. Dr Modi also spoke on the harmful effects of tobacco consumption.

Psychologist (NTCP) Lalak Tatak spoke on the COTPA.

During the open discussion, the villagers expressed their concern over the use of tobacco and other related products by the younger generation.

Later, a village-level tobacco control committee was constituted, as per the operational guidelines provided by the NTCP.

The meeting was chaired by Ramsing village HGB Alo Pangkam. (DIPRO)