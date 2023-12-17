Kendriya Vidyalaya celebrates foundation day

ITANAGAR, 16 Dec: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) No 1 here celebrated its 60th foundation day with zest and fervour on 15 December.

Land Management Director Mamta Riba, who along with Tax & Excise Deputy Commissioner Tapas Dutta attended the event, “shared fond memories of her association with the institution and highlighted the pivotal role that KV No 1 has played in shaping the educational landscape of Itanagar, and commended its unwavering commitment to academic excellence,” the school informed in a release.

Dutta in his address “emphasised the collaborative efforts between education and administration for a progressive society,” it said.

The festivities included cultural performances by students, showcasing the diverse talents nurtured within the school’s walls over the past six decades. Alumni, teachers, and current students alike joined in the celebration, creating a vibrant tapestry of shared memories and aspirations, the release said.

The KV’s principal in his address reiterated the school’s commitment to providing holistic education and fostering an environment of growth and learning.