Training prog under RGSA held

ITANAGAR, 16 Dec: The State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) conducted a five-day block-level training programme on the nine thematic areas under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) for Sarli, Polosang, Damin and Panisang blocks in Kurung Kumey district from 12-16 December.

The programme, which was attended by all the Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) Committee members, block-level officials, and officials of the line department, was inaugurated in the presence of Sarli ZPM Pisa Yaha and Polosang ZPM Milli Yania.

In her address to the participants, Yaha said that “we should change the mindset of the PRIs and empower the PRIs through participative mode,” the SIRD&PR informed in a release.

Course director from the SIRD&PR, Tamar Baki, “provided an overview of the SDGs on nine thematic areas and the initiatives of the state government in achieving SDGs in Arunachal Pradesh,” it said.

Nodal officer from the district panchayat development office, Chera Ngoya, conducted a session on “planning for GPDP, based on the powers enshrined in Schedule 11 of the Constitution, to the PRIs by the state government through SPICE model and Panchayat Development Index,” while ArSRLM Koloriang DMM Khyoda Rajan conducted a session on “the role of SHGs in preparation of GPDP/VPRP, PRI-CBO convergence and its planning with GPDP at the village level,” the release said, adding that 305 people attended the training programme at two venues.