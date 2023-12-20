Eagle Trophy: Todo United, Gora Makik SC reach semis

YUPIA, 19 Dec: Todo United FC and Gora Makik SC advanced to the semifinals of the 8th Eagle Trophy Football Championship, 2023.

Todo United thrashed Bamang Taji FC 7-0 while Gora Makik SC edged past APP Sports Control Board 3-2 in their last matches here on Tuesday.

Tarh Dolu scored a hat-trick of goals for TUFC, while Suraj Gurung, Yash Chikro, Dorjee Wangchu and Taba Heli scored a goal each to complete the drubbing of the team.

In the second match, Gyamar Tala opened the scoring for GMSC in the 23rd minute before Tame Agung extended the lead to 2-0 in the 49th minute.

APPSCB responded brilliantly and leveled the score with goals from Joynath Milli (69th min) and Dungda Tara (76th min). Substitute Honi Tana scored the third goal for GMSC in the 89th minute to win the match and secure the team’s semi final berth.

On Wednesday, Capital Complex FC will meet United Tawang FC at 11 am while Minu FC will play against Keyi Panyor FC at 1:45 pm.