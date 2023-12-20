DLC meeting on VLDP held

AALO, 19 Dec: The District Level Committee (DLC) meeting on village level development plan (VLDP) under Pradhan Mantri Aadi Adarsh Yojana was held here in DC’s conference hall on Tuesday.

Presiding over the meeting, West Siang deputy commissioner Mamu Hage, who is also chairperson of the Pradhan Mantri Aadi Adarsh Yojana, reviewed the proposals and requested to resubmit the details of schemes “which should be jointly verified by Head Gaon Bura and panchayati members.”

Aalo East CDPO-cum-ICDS DD in-charge Horda Jini highlighted the objectives of the schemes and proposals received from 10 villages and from 5 CD blocks under West Siang district. (DIPRO)