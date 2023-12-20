VC suggests study on cancer

Seminar of women health organized

ITANAGAR, 19 Dec: In a bid to address the pressing health issues faced by the women in North-eastern Himalayan region, the North-East Regional Centre of GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment ((NERC-NIHE) organized a one-day seminar on ‘women and health’ at DK Convention Centre here on Monday.

Attending the seminar, Rajiv Gandhi University vice chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha highlighted the prevalent health issues in the region. He emphasized the link between tobacco addiction, consumption of certain food items, and the rise in colon and breast cancer cases.

Prof. Kushwaha stressed on the need to study bamboo carcinogens, given

the cultural connection of locals with bamboo as food, which could potentially lead to an increased risk of cancer in the region.

Referring to practices of integrated pest management and integrated nutrient management in agriculture, he suggested that there is also a need for developing a policy document on integrated medicine and food management to address health issues.

Deputy director of health services Dr. Subu Tasso Kampu shed light on various government schemes like, ‘Dulari Kanya scheme,’ ‘Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana,’ ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana,’ ‘CM Renal Replacement Yojana,’ ‘Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan,’ and ‘Janani Suraksha Yojana.’

Head of Zoological Survey of India, Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre Dr. S.D Gurumayum underscored the healing potentials of Arunachal herbs and medicinal plants.

Dr. Prasanta Kumar Deka, professor at TRIHMS highlighted the facts and figures related to maternal and child health, highlighting government schemes, such as ‘LaQshya Programme,’ ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat,’ and ‘IT initiatives,’ which can significantly improve women’s health.

Dr. Pallabi Kalita Hui from the National Institute of Technology highlighted the potential of certain medicinal plants from the state for developing drugs for treatment of breast cancer, while Dr. Imlikumba, medical officer at North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research, provided an overview of herbs and traditional medicine used in women’s health.

AYUSH assistant director Dr. Gurucharan Bhuyan shared insights on ‘Ayurveda and Women’s Health: A Comprehensive Approach to Holistic Well-being.’

The seminar was financially supported by the National Commission for Women.

Earlier, Dr. Wishfully Mylliemngap, scientist at NIHE-NERC and coordinator of the seminar briefed about the aims and objectives of the programme.