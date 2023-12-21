Agriculture officers’ training concludes

ROING, 20 Dec: A two days training-cum-field visit program of agricultural officers of five eastern districts of the state Lohit, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap and Longding, concluded here on Wednesday.

Focused on oil palm cultivation and its economic benefits to the farmers, the training was organized by the directorate of the agriculture, Naharlagun.

The oil palm cultivation is also proposed to be taken-up in these districts in addition to Lower Dibang Valley, East Siang, Lower Siang and Papum Pare districts, where oil palm cultivation was first started in 2015-2018.

It is stated that the eastern zone districts constitute about 71% of the potential and are the targeted areas for oil palm cultivation in the state.

The officers also visited the oil palm cultivation of Dature Muili, a progressive farmer at Rukmo village near Roing. Muili has 206 ha of oil palm cultivation.

The two days program was attended by agriculture commissioner Bidol Tayeng, agri.director K. Riram, agri. joint director T. D. Neckom and ADO (oil palm) Idar Nyori in addition to the district agriculture officers, agronomist, KVK heads and ADOs of the five districts.