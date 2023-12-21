Arunachal receives Best Offbeat Destination Award

ITANAGAR, 20 Dec: In a proud moment for the state’s tourism department, Arunachal Pradesh has been named Best Offbeat Destination in India at the Outlook Traveller Awards, 2023.

Additional resident commissioner Sanjeev Dubey and resident tourism officer Adong Moyong, on behalf of Arunachal Tourism, received the award at a glittering function at a city hotel in New Delhi recently.

“This recognition is another pat at the back of all stakeholders–department of tourism, tour operators, hotel operators, and the public of the state to re-dedicate themselves to preserving their nature and culture. This will ensure sustainability of the tourism sector along with upliftment of the public and the society,” deputy tourism director Bengia Manna Sonam said in a release.

Further, Arunachal Pradesh has been conferred with the ‘Best Upcoming Adventure State Awards’ in the recently held ATOAI 15th annual convention.