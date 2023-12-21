Disappearing pedestrian and cycle paths in Ziro

Staff Reporter

ZIRO, 20 Dec: When National Highway (NH13) that passes through Ziro valley completed in early January 2022, it caught the people’s imagination specially for its quality and bicycle track built alongside the road by the contractor. The particular stretch of road was accorded with wide appreciation including from Chief Minister Pema Khandu. However, with the passing years, it is reported that private individuals are encroaching upon the pedestrian or bicycle track causing great inconvenience to the commuters.

Rita Taku, a human rights activist who is based at Hija village in Ziro, had recently drawn the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner’s attention seeking the district administration intervention.

Taku claimed that the pavement is obstructed by unmindfully placed construction materials which cause great deal of inconvenience to the commuters. She also claimed that some of the spaces are being encroached by the residents. Rita sought the DA’s intervention to evict the obstructions.

The district administration was unavailable to comment on the representation submitted by the human rights activist.