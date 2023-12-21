Wildlife officials seize carcasses of wild animals from Ganga Market

PCCF asks forest officials to act tough against wild meat sellers

ITANAGAR, 20 Dec: The wildlife officials have seized carcasses of wild animals during a raid at Ganga Market here on Wednesday.

The officials, led by the deputy RFO in-charge of Lobi range seized several dead wild animals including, pheasants, pigeons and meat of wild boar and barking deer, which were kept inside a locked premise at an interior part of the market. The sellers, however, managed to escape from the location.

Earlier in the day, principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) Ngilyang Tam directed the forest officials to remain alert and act tough against those who sell wild meat and kill wild animals in Itanagar area.

Tam, who is also the chief wildlife warden, on Wednesday convened a meeting of the senior forest officers at his office chamber to discuss illegal hunting of wild animals, sale and consumption of wild meat especially, during the year-end celebrations in Itanagar.

Stating that a surge in the sale and consumption of wild meat is observed throughout the state during the festive season every year, Tam appealed to the people of the state to refrain from indulging in such illegal activities.

He said that hunting, possession, transportation, consumption and sale of wild meat is strictly prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and that anyone found indulging in such illegal activities can be penalized with punishment up to 7 years of imprisonment or fine or both.

During the meeting, the participants decided to enhance vigilance by conducting thorough checking of vehicles at forest check gates, frequent raids in the markets and patrol in forest areas, and by activating the intelligence network.

They also decided to seek help from the district administration and security forces, if needed, to stop the illegal activities.

The chief wildlife warden has directed the officials to conduct awareness meetings with the citizens, govt functionaries and public leaders.

The meeting was attended by the DCF (Wildlife), deputy chief wildlife warden, Naharlagun, the Banderdewa DFO and range forest officers from the concerned ranges.