ANKALING, 22 Dec: The 138 Bn CRPF installed four solar streetlights in Ankaling village in West Kameng district on Friday, as part of its civic action programme.

MMT president Tesing Sonam, GB-1 Asangee Dore, NSCAAV Ankaling Headmaster Pem Sonam, and 138 Bn Commandant Rajendra Kumar, among others, witnessed the installation of the streetlights.