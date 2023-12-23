KHONSA, 22 Dec: A workshop on ‘Energy efficiency in drinking water pumps and motors’ for officials of municipalities, panchayats, the PHE department, and other stakeholders was conducted by the APEDA here in Tirap district on Friday.

During the workshop, resource persons from Kolkata (WB), Amrita Choudhary and Nilanjan Bose, elaborated “star label and manufacturing label, maintenance of the pump, and the use of water flow regulator,” the Tirap DIPRO informed in a release.

The workshop was attended by Bari-Basip ZPM Tedip Halang, PHE AE Taya Doni and officers and officials of municipalities, panchayati raj, technicians, and plumbers, it said. (DIPRO)