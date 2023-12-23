Consumer awareness prog held

NAHARLAGUN, 22 Dec: The legal metrology & consumer affairs (LMCA) department organised a ‘consumer awareness programme’ for NGOs, VCOs, traders, etc, at the conference hall of the LMCA controller in C Sector here on Friday.

The participants were apprised of consumers’ rights and duties; the role of the state and the district commissions; non-standard/manipulation of weights and measures; quality standardisation like ISI/hallmark/ISO; product imitation, package commodities, and MRP.

LMCA Controller (i/c) Taba Tabin, ACLM (PP) Debia Tana, and retired ACLM KP Tago informed the attendees about their rights and duties as consumers.

Among others, Naharlagun Bazaar Welfare Committee secretary Tadar Nyanyia and ACCI legal adviser Bajarang Pacharia attended the programme, the department informed in a release.