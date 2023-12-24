25th Ziro Birds Walk held

ZIRO, 23 Dec: The 25th Ziro Birds Walk, themed ‘Think before they extinct’, was conducted at Siikhe Lake here in Lower Subansiri district. The lake is home to winter water migratory birds, and more than 28 different bird species have been recorded at the lake so far.

Some of the bird species sighted during the walk were the chestnut-headed tesia, the rufous-gorgeted flycatcher, the lemon-rumped warbler, and the grey-breasted prinia.

Personnel of the BRTF, along with students participated in the walk, which was flagged off by BRTF Commander Col Archana Sood.