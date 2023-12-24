Mayor visits family of road accident victims

BANDERDEWA, 23 Dec: Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Tamme Phassang on Saturday visited the grieving family members of those who passed away in a road accident that occurred in Palin in Kra Daadi district on 22 December.

The accident claimed four lives, including a two-year-old, from Phassang circle in Kurung Kumey district.

Offering heartfelt condolence to the family members here, Phassang expressed appreciation for the Phassang Welfare Society (PWS) for supporting the grieving family, and said that the loss of the four persons “is irreparable for the entire Phassang society.”

The mayor also conveyed condolence on behalf of the chief minister, saying that the CM personally contacted him to extend sympathy and assistance as per the established norms.

The executive members of the PWS also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls.