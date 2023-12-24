MMC for AIDS awareness

Young generation asked to stay away from drugs

TEZU, 23 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) conducted a ‘Multimedia Campaign (MMC), Zone 2’ to generate awareness about HIV/AIDS, here in Lohit district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner S Rao advised the young generation to stay away from drugs and alcohol, and expressed appreciation for “the community cohesion among the tribals.”

Lohit SP Minjom Ete asked the youths to be sincere and dedicated to their studies to ensure a better future.

APSACS Project Director Dr Marbom Basar highlighted the objectives of the MMC, “where youths are being involved to generate awareness about HIV,” while the Namsai DMO asked the contestants to create awareness about HIV.

APSACS Joint Director (IEC) Tashor Pali said that “the MMC is of the youths, for the youths and by the youths. The MMC is a platform where young talents come to create awareness about HIV.”

Four rock bands – Morbid Hallucinations, Bleak, Rising Sun, and Follow the Moon – competed in the MMC contest.

The Soulside, winner of last year’s MMC, also enthralled the audience.